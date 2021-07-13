Iteris, Inc. (NYSE:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera Sells 44,125 Shares

Iteris, Inc. (NYSE:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 44,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $308,875.00.

ITI traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. 131,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,594. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

