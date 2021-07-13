Iteris, Inc. (NYSE:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera Sells 44,125 Shares

Iteris, Inc. (NYSE:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 44,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $308,875.00.
ITI traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. 131,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,594. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81.
Iteris Company Profile
See Also: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.