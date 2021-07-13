ITO Utility Token (IUT) Market Capitalization Reaches $115,070.26

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. ITO Utility Token has a total market cap of $115,070.26 and $22.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00043945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00110356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00159657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.77 or 1.00004731 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00956891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002837 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.