James E. Hanson II Acquires 1,240 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,964.80.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

