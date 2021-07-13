Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 8022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,227,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 177,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 257,104 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.