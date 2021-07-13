Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 259,245 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,245 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $296,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $411.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.31. The company has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

