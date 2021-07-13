Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $216.62 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 591.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $216,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of LUV opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

