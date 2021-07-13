Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $271.70 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.47% of Gildan Activewear worth $271,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 142,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 147.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.