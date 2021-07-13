Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 716,904 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.24% of PerkinElmer worth $322,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $154.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.81 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

