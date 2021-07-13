Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198,126 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 24,094 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $252,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Best Buy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after acquiring an additional 283,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Best Buy stock opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,824 shares of company stock worth $21,582,129. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

