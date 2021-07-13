Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,174,822 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,577,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174,822 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.20% of The Charles Schwab worth $233,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

SCHW opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

