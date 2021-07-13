Jason A. Keyes Sells 5,000 Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

NYSE EQ opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Equillium, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.