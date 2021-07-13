Jason Drew Smith Buys 2,500 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NYSE:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NYSE:URGN) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,275.00.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

