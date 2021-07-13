Jay M. Phd Short Sells 74,269 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NYSE:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NYSE:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 74,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $2,908,374.04.

Shares of BioAtla stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. 2,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,865. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

