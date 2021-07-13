Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Sarissa Capital Management LP

Sarissa Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 927,100 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.0% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sarissa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

