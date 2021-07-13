JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JCDXF. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $27.70 on Monday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.