Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €295.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

VOW3 stock traded up €5.80 ($6.82) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €218.15 ($256.65). 1,170,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €219.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

