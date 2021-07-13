Jefferies Financial Group Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $18.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

LDI stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

