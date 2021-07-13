Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is Robotti Robert’s 5th Largest Position

Robotti Robert cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 3.4% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.18% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $9,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,950,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 444,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.93. 26,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

