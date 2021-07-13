Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $741.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $804,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

