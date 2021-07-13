Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CURO Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $705.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,590 shares of company stock worth $18,823,726 over the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

