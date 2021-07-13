Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Trading 2% Higher

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €24.00 ($28.24) and last traded at €23.94 ($28.16). 73,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.46 ($27.60).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.43 ($33.45).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.