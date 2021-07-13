Jobchain Price Tops $0.0008 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $194,173.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.61 or 0.00846735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,258,293 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

