John Earl Jackson Purchases 50,000 Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NYSE:CCLP) Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NYSE:CCLP) CEO John Earl Jackson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00.

CCLP stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco LP has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.