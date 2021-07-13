John James Sullivan Sells 5,192 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $1,340,522.48.

Shares of MLAB traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,161. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.