John Noel Strickland Sells 60,000 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $606,000.00.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

