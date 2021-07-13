John Noel Strickland Sells 60,000 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $606,000.00.
Vertex Energy stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.