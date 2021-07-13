Joseph B. Culkin Sells 567,641 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NYSE:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NYSE:VLDR) Director Joseph B. Culkin sold 567,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $5,733,174.10.

NYSE VLDR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.73. 1,945,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,166. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.