Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:JNCE) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third Sells 552,520 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:JNCE) major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.