JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,443 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $43,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,784 shares of company stock worth $4,040,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.