JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.43. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,355.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,646 shares of company stock worth $529,118. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

