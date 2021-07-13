JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on POLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,821 ($23.79).

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,578.50 ($20.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,053.16. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

In related news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, with a total value of £20,280 ($26,495.95).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

