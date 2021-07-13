JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $2.15 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $119.67 and a one year high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

