JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 208,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMCU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

