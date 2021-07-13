JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 11,674 Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,000.

PSCH stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $119.67 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.12.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

