Justin J. Noznesky Sells 21,000 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 92,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

