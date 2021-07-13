Justin J. Noznesky Sells 21,000 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00.
Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.
