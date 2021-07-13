Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $320.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 404,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

