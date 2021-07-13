KeeperDAO (ROOK) One Day Volume Tops $2.38 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $122.01 or 0.00374441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.26 or 0.00881621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005436 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

