Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,333 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65.

On Monday, May 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06.

NYSE K traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. 1,947,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,323. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.