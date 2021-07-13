Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires Shares of 6,060 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 273,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 791,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $94,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,880,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,401. The company has a market capitalization of $210.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $91.71 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.