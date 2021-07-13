Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $15.54 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.7% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $241.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,991. The stock has a market cap of $469.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

