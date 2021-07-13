Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases 7,030 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 1.6% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.90. 5,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,482. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.04. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.26.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

