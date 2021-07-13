Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases Shares of 5,846 BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.74 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

NYSE BP traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. 184,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,761,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.37%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.