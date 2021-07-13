Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 118.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.14. 12,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

