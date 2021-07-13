Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

