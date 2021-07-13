Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 13,226 shares.The stock last traded at $34.20 and had previously closed at $32.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kenon during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kenon by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 59.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

