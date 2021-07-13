Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report sales of $218.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $221.12 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $219.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $913.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $920.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

NYSE KRC opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

