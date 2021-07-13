Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,742 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $138,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after acquiring an additional 766,639 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.