Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $142,740.57

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $142,740.57 and $11,650.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00112133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00158999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,221.36 or 1.00132491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.50 or 0.00959977 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

