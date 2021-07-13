Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

KL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

NYSE KL traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,054. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,488 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,027,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $30,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 722,316 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

