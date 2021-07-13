Klever (KLV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $150.33 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $150.33 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00112133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00158999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,221.36 or 1.00132491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.50 or 0.00959977 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

