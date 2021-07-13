Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s previous close.

KNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

